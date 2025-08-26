Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Authors may have a work published

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Plan a romantic dinner where you may also make a new call on the future of the relationship.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You strive to be successful

Have a happy personal and professional life today. Expect minor monetary issues & it is also good to pay attention to the lifestyle. You should avoid alcohol.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

The relationship is free from troubles today. You will perform well at the office and financially. Keep the financial affairs straight. General health will also be good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There will be happiness in the relationship. You will see moments to cherish, and it is also an appropriate time to resolve the issues with an ex-lover. Married females should be careful about office romance, as their spouse may find out. You may consider the second part of the day to spend more time together. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also make a new call on the future of the relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Keep a tab on the emotions while attending team discussions. You may come up with new challenges in the form of office politics. Bankers and accountants will work overtime today. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues, but sooner or later, they will be sorted out. Authors may have a work published, while copywriters may succeed in winning clients. There will be opportunities to move abroad for a job, while creative people will also receive chances to prove their mettle.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Refrain from making decisions related to central financial involvement, as your income could also get inconsistent and below your level of contentment. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary dispute and even donating to charity. You may repay a loan, and you will also be successful in buying electronic devices. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you. However, you must ensure that proper medical care is taken whenever required. Those who have issues associated with sleep need to consult a doctor today. You should also be careful about your diet and try to include more vegetables and fruits. Some seniors will also require meeting a doctor for breath-related issues.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Authors may have a work published
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On