Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Authors may have a work published

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You strive to be successful Have a happy personal and professional life today. Expect minor monetary issues & it is also good to pay attention to the lifestyle. You should avoid alcohol. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

The relationship is free from troubles today. You will perform well at the office and financially. Keep the financial affairs straight. General health will also be good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There will be happiness in the relationship. You will see moments to cherish, and it is also an appropriate time to resolve the issues with an ex-lover. Married females should be careful about office romance, as their spouse may find out. You may consider the second part of the day to spend more time together. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also make a new call on the future of the relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Keep a tab on the emotions while attending team discussions. You may come up with new challenges in the form of office politics. Bankers and accountants will work overtime today. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues, but sooner or later, they will be sorted out. Authors may have a work published, while copywriters may succeed in winning clients. There will be opportunities to move abroad for a job, while creative people will also receive chances to prove their mettle.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Refrain from making decisions related to central financial involvement, as your income could also get inconsistent and below your level of contentment. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary dispute and even donating to charity. You may repay a loan, and you will also be successful in buying electronic devices. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you. However, you must ensure that proper medical care is taken whenever required. Those who have issues associated with sleep need to consult a doctor today. You should also be careful about your diet and try to include more vegetables and fruits. Some seniors will also require meeting a doctor for breath-related issues.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

