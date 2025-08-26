Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Authors may have a work published
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Plan a romantic dinner where you may also make a new call on the future of the relationship.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You strive to be successful
Have a happy personal and professional life today. Expect minor monetary issues & it is also good to pay attention to the lifestyle. You should avoid alcohol.
The relationship is free from troubles today. You will perform well at the office and financially. Keep the financial affairs straight. General health will also be good today.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
There will be happiness in the relationship. You will see moments to cherish, and it is also an appropriate time to resolve the issues with an ex-lover. Married females should be careful about office romance, as their spouse may find out. You may consider the second part of the day to spend more time together. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also make a new call on the future of the relationship.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Keep a tab on the emotions while attending team discussions. You may come up with new challenges in the form of office politics. Bankers and accountants will work overtime today. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues, but sooner or later, they will be sorted out. Authors may have a work published, while copywriters may succeed in winning clients. There will be opportunities to move abroad for a job, while creative people will also receive chances to prove their mettle.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Refrain from making decisions related to central financial involvement, as your income could also get inconsistent and below your level of contentment. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary dispute and even donating to charity. You may repay a loan, and you will also be successful in buying electronic devices. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
No major illness will trouble you. However, you must ensure that proper medical care is taken whenever required. Those who have issues associated with sleep need to consult a doctor today. You should also be careful about your diet and try to include more vegetables and fruits. Some seniors will also require meeting a doctor for breath-related issues.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
