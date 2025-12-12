Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 12, 2025: Take notes, set small milestones, and check details

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Avoid risky bets or large, sudden purchases today.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Steady Steps Lead to Practical Achievements Today

You will feel calm, stay focused, solve small problems, meet kind people, make steady progress, and plan practical steps that help with daily goals this afternoon.

Capricorn Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Capricorn Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Today, your patience and clear thinking bring useful results: finish simple tasks, listen to wise advice, and set realistic plans. Small, steady choices now will create greater stability and open chances for responsible growth this week and beyond, with calm effort each day ahead, too.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your heart feels steady and kind today. Speak honestly but gently with someone you care about. Small acts of patience will deepen trust. If single, meet people through friends or practical activities; do not rush feelings. For couples, plan a quiet moment and listen closely. Respect and clear plans help love grow.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Work moves at a steady pace and rewards careful effort. Focus on clear steps and finish one task before starting another. Offer practical ideas during meetings and be ready to help coworkers. A patient approach impresses supervisors and builds trust. Avoid shortcuts that risk mistakes. Take notes, set small milestones, and check details.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money matters feel steady when you plan and do not rush. Review spending and set a simple budget for essentials and small savings. Avoid risky bets or large, sudden purchases today. Look for ways to save a little on daily costs and choose long-term stability over quick gains. If offered financial advice, ask clear questions and read details.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your energy is calm and steady; respect small limits and rest when needed. Start the day with gentle stretching or a short walk to wake your body. Drink water, eat wholesome vegetarian meals, and avoid heavy treats. Pay attention to posture and take short breaks if working long hours. If feeling tired, nap briefly or practice deep breathing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 12, 2025: Take notes, set small milestones, and check details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On