Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 19, 2025: A few professionals may switch jobs

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Avoid property-related discussions within the family, as this may invite issues with siblings.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure with confidence

The love affair demands more time today. Maintain a productive office life, where you take up new responsibilities. Minor health issues may come up today.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

New love, robust relationships, and marriage are the highlights of the day. Put in the effort to excel in your career. Your commitment to a financial life will lead to prosperous decisions. Health can be in trouble.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair straight and simple. Do not interfere with the personal space of the lover. You must also be ready to consider the suggestions of your lover while making crucial decisions. You should be ready to compromise on your preferences, as the lover may be stubborn. This will help you save the love affair. Some married females may conceive today. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be ready for multitasking today. Some designations will require you to work overtime to complete the tasks. A few professionals will switch jobs, while a few can also expect hiccups in the form of office politics. Those who handle government projects or work in the public sector will face the ire of officials or seniors. Ensure you meet the targets and also come up with innovative ideas at team meetings. Traders may also face issues related to tax today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources, and you will be fortunate to even resolve a monetary issue with a relative. Avoid property-related discussions within the family, as this may invite issues with siblings. You may donate money to a charity. The day is also good for raising funds in business. Entrepreneurs will see options to make financial deals with promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. You may develop chest or bone-related issues. Seniors may develop pain in joints, while children may have oral health issues today. If you are on an adventurous trip, pay special attention. Cut down on oil and grease from food, and fill the plate with veggies and fruits. Drink plenty of water to hydrate the skin.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

