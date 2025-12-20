Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: The stars hint at a romantic relationship

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle crisis with a smile Overcome love-related issues with an open mind. Professional success is another takeaway of the day. Consider saving money for medical requirements today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for happiness in a romantic relationship. Be careful while handling crucial tasks at work. Financially, you are good, but you have control over the expenditure. Minor health issues may be there.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

A strong bond is visible between you and your partner. Both will enjoy the relationship. Surprise the lover with a gift or a long night's drive. Be sensible when it comes to marriage-related decisions. Some love affairs will see issues related to past affairs, and married women should also be careful not to let a third person interfere in their lives. Some male natives will get into casual hookups. However, this may also impact marital life today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will be highly productive today. New assignments will keep you busy. Those who are keen to switch the jobs will have no better time. Those who have interviews scheduled for today may face challenges while traveling to the job location. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. Students will clear the examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Some natives will find the day suitable to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also need to spare money for legal expenses as a sibling will be in trouble. Seniors will divide the wealth among children, while female entrepreneurs may consider business expansions. You may also consider buying or selling a new property today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. You may also develop migraine or viral fever that may impact your daily life. Do not compromise on lifestyle, and ensure you start the day with exercise. Children will suffer from a sore throat, viral fever, or coughing. Be careful while driving at night. It is also good to give up both alcohol and tobacco. You may pick the day to join a gym or yoga class.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

