Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Businessmen may succeed in obtaining funds for trade expansions

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid controversies! The love relationship needs more patience. Despite the challenges at work, your performance will be good today. Pay attention to finance and health as well. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Consider new changes in the love affair. Spend more time with your partner and take the love affair to the next level. Professional life is productive today. Wealth is good, and health will be normal.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Share your emotions and feelings openly with your partner, as open communication is important to keep the relationship healthy. If you have found someone special, propose in the second part of the day. You must be careful not to invade the personal space of your partner. Married females may require the help of their parents in settling some issues in their marital life. Some fortunate natives will also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will work out in your career. Healthcare and IT professionals will have chances to move abroad. Some students will also move abroad for higher studies. Stay away from workplace politics and do not be prey to gossip. These can adversely impact the performance. Fix the interview timing and augment the knowledge. Students will find the examination easier today, and some people will also get their first job today. Businessmen will be successful in launching new concepts and products.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in, and you will also be in a good position to buy electronic devices and home appliances. However, the second part of the day is not good for financial investments. You may resolve a financial dispute with a sibling or a friend. There can be challenges related to payments associated with banks. Businessmen will succeed in obtaining funds for trade expansions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

The general health will be good today, and you will even recover from old ailments. Some minor infections may disturb the eyes and ears. However, they will be resolved in a day or two. You may also develop skin infections or digestive issues. Pick the second part of the day to consult a doctor for infection in eyes.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)