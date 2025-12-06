Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 6, 2025: A great day at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Your performance will be good at the office.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are welcomed everywhere

Catch up with some of the fabulous love moments in life. Settle professional issues with a diplomatic attitude. Minor health & wealth issues will exist.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep arguments out of the relationship. Your performance will be good at the office. However, you need to take note of health and wealth.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will have the backing of your parents. Some lovers will also take a call on marriage, while there can also be the interference of a third person that may seriously impact the love affair. You need to be a patient listener, and it is also crucial to value the suggestions of the loved ones, which will strengthen the bonding. Though some misunderstandings may occur in some married relationships, your parents can help resolve the problem. Single females attending a function may also expect a proposal.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

There will be pressure from the higher authorities to deviate from ethics today. Do not compromise on ethics. You must also ensure that the professional requirements are met today. Some professionals will clear all targets. Those who handle electronics or machines will have a tight schedule. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business, but this is temporary, and things will be back to normal in a day or two. Businessmen should also avoid arguments or fights with legal authorities today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may exist. You may go ahead with the purchase of essentials, including home appliances. Some businessmen will receive funds from abroad. The expenses will be higher today, and a professional financial guide will be of great help. You may also enhance your wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise, and you may also consider giving up both alcohol and tobacco. Some natives may have digestive issues. It is good to be careful while boarding a bus. You must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Female natives may complain about stress and migraine, and children may have minor cuts while playing. Today is also good to join a gym.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

