    Capricorn Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: You may need to provide financial assistance to a needy sibling

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Minor health issues may come up.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:09 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the disputes on a positive note

    A happy romantic life, along with a productive professional schedule, is the takeaway of the day. Prosperity permits safe investments in speculative business.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Keep arguments out of the love relationship. You need to focus on work, and the outputs will be fabulous. Handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues may come up.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    Ensure you do not dig into the past and always stay happy while spending time with your lover. Talk openly and share all emotions to strengthen the bond. Females who intend to get married can discuss this with their parents in the second part of the day. Your ex-flame may also come back to life today. However, married natives need to be careful not to get into anything that may disrupt their marital life.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Be sincere and committed at work. This will help in scaling new heights. New responsibilities will come up. It is good to show a willingness to take up new tasks. This will upgrade your profile among the seniors. Those who handle machines and technology will also see new opportunities to go abroad. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true. Businessmen will have minor trouble related to policies with local authorities that demand immediate settlement.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. You may need to provide financial assistance to a needy sibling. Long-term investments such as stocks, trade, or speculative businesses are a good idea to augment wealth. However, you need to take the guidance of a financial expert for better planning. Today is also a good day to buy or sell a property. Some businessmen will divide the wealth among the children today.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    Pay more attention to your health today. Avoid mental stress and keep your lifestyle steady. You should be careful while lifting heavy objects. You should also drink plenty of water and give up both alcohol and tobacco. Do not take part in adventure activities as there are risks involved. Some children will develop digestive issues, and females may have migraines today.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
