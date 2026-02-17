Capricorn Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: You may need to provide financial assistance to a needy sibling

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the disputes on a positive note A happy romantic life, along with a productive professional schedule, is the takeaway of the day. Prosperity permits safe investments in speculative business. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep arguments out of the love relationship. You need to focus on work, and the outputs will be fabulous. Handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues may come up.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today Ensure you do not dig into the past and always stay happy while spending time with your lover. Talk openly and share all emotions to strengthen the bond. Females who intend to get married can discuss this with their parents in the second part of the day. Your ex-flame may also come back to life today. However, married natives need to be careful not to get into anything that may disrupt their marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Be sincere and committed at work. This will help in scaling new heights. New responsibilities will come up. It is good to show a willingness to take up new tasks. This will upgrade your profile among the seniors. Those who handle machines and technology will also see new opportunities to go abroad. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true. Businessmen will have minor trouble related to policies with local authorities that demand immediate settlement.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. You may need to provide financial assistance to a needy sibling. Long-term investments such as stocks, trade, or speculative businesses are a good idea to augment wealth. However, you need to take the guidance of a financial expert for better planning. Today is also a good day to buy or sell a property. Some businessmen will divide the wealth among the children today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today Pay more attention to your health today. Avoid mental stress and keep your lifestyle steady. You should be careful while lifting heavy objects. You should also drink plenty of water and give up both alcohol and tobacco. Do not take part in adventure activities as there are risks involved. Some children will develop digestive issues, and females may have migraines today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)