Capricorn Horoscope Today for February 27, 2026: Those who are keen to quit the job should wait for a few more days

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ideals guide you Be cool in your love life &ensure you resolve every trouble before things get complicated. Do not compromise on ideals at work. Opt for safe financial decisions. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Despite the troubles in your love life, you will see positive things in the relationship. Enjoy the best at work, and this will bring in good results. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today You may fall in love today, and there will be moments to celebrate. Consider spending more time together, and you may also support your partner in both personal and professional endeavors. Those who have already proposed and are waiting for a response can be confident about a positive one. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses today, as this may lead to trouble. Some natives will also have issues related egos that will create chaos in the coming days.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Accept every new role and also show no hesitation while communicating with clients. Those who are in the healthcare, hospitality, transport, publishing, automobile, machinery, textile, fashion, and construction industries would have a big target for the day. Those who are keen to quit the job should wait for a few more days. Students looking for higher grades in examinations will need to work hard. Some businessmen may also find financial woes, especially while launching a new venture.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. You may buy or sell a property. If you are keen on investment, consider the second half of the day. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Some natives will also clear all monetary issues with friends. Businessmen may consider expansion of business to new territories, which also means a good inflow of revenue today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today There will be no serious health issues, but some natives may develop bruises, and children need to be careful while playing. There will be complications related to breathing, and some females will also develop allergies. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should also be ready to give up both alcohol and tobacco, which may harm your health.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)