    Capricorn Horoscope Today for February 27, 2026: Those who are keen to quit the job should wait for a few more days

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: You may buy or sell a property.

    Published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:09 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ideals guide you

    Be cool in your love life &ensure you resolve every trouble before things get complicated. Do not compromise on ideals at work. Opt for safe financial decisions.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Despite the troubles in your love life, you will see positive things in the relationship. Enjoy the best at work, and this will bring in good results. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    You may fall in love today, and there will be moments to celebrate. Consider spending more time together, and you may also support your partner in both personal and professional endeavors. Those who have already proposed and are waiting for a response can be confident about a positive one. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses today, as this may lead to trouble. Some natives will also have issues related egos that will create chaos in the coming days.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Accept every new role and also show no hesitation while communicating with clients. Those who are in the healthcare, hospitality, transport, publishing, automobile, machinery, textile, fashion, and construction industries would have a big target for the day. Those who are keen to quit the job should wait for a few more days. Students looking for higher grades in examinations will need to work hard. Some businessmen may also find financial woes, especially while launching a new venture.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. You may buy or sell a property. If you are keen on investment, consider the second half of the day. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Some natives will also clear all monetary issues with friends. Businessmen may consider expansion of business to new territories, which also means a good inflow of revenue today.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    There will be no serious health issues, but some natives may develop bruises, and children need to be careful while playing. There will be complications related to breathing, and some females will also develop allergies. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should also be ready to give up both alcohol and tobacco, which may harm your health.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

