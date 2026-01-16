Edit Profile
    Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 16, 2026: You may require spending on a new property

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Your positive attitude will help you take on leadership roles at work.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 4:34 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions go out of control

    Shower love today &accept it back. Your positive attitude will help you take on leadership roles at work. Prosperity will let you make smart decisions.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Troubleshoot relationship issues and take up new assignments at work. Your performance will win accolades. You are good in terms of finance. Minor health issues may come up.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. Be a good listener, and you should also be ready to spend time together. The second part of the day is good to get the approval of parents for the love affair. Stay away from an extramarital affair and also take your partner into confidence. Do not let anything happen that may impact your marital relationship. Married females also conceive today, and you can be serious about expanding the family.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Your discipline will work out in the workplace. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will find opportunities to move abroad. The management trusts your instincts, and this will also render more opportunities to grow in your career. Ensure you keep the team in good spirits. Those who are new in an office must be careful at team sessions. Utilize the communication skills to impress the clients. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have positive news.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. This will help you make smart investments. You may require spending on a new property. There will also be instances where you may require spending on a sibling. Some natives will also require money to settle matrimonial disputes. Those who are in business need to be careful while making new partnerships today. You may, however, invest in mutual funds.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    Health can be an issue. There will be respiratory issues. Some natives will have heart or chest-related issues. Some seniors may have pain in joints that may require a doctor’s advice. Consume more vegetables and also drink plenty of water. Stick to homemade food and skip junk food. Throat infection, migraine, and minor pain in joints will be common today.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

