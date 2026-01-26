Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: A new job opportunity is coming soon

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in morals
The love affair will bring positive results, and you also need to focus on the responsibilities in your job. Prosperity will exist, but health can be an issue.
Be keen to settle issues in both personal and professional life. Wealth will come in, and you will be successful in handling it diligently. Your health may have some trouble.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Communication is crucial today in a relationship. Some long-distance love affairs may not have positive results. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back, and this can be a pleasant moment. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. This can seriously impact your married life. Married females may find the interference of the parents of the spouse sometimes irritating.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Do not let egos hurt the prospects at the office. A senior may point out your performance, which may impact morale. However, do not give up and instead focus more on meeting the targets. Some jobs will need you to spend long hours at the workstation. Be careful to be sensible at team discussions. Those who have interviews lined up can confidently attend them to receive an offer letter. Businessmen need to have a harmonious relationship with their partners for the smooth running of the business.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in from previous investments. This will help you make smart investments, including in real estate. Traders will resolve tax-related issues, and those who want to take the trade to new territories will succeed in raising funds. A medical emergency within the family will also require you to spend a big amount. You may also pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
There can be health issues today. Those who have diabetes must avoid all aerated drinks and alcohol. Instead, consume more veggies and fruits along with more natural supplements. If you feel unwell, do not hesitate to consult a doctor immediately. Some females may have menstrual complaints in the first half of the day. You should also be careful while riding a bike in the second part of the day.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More