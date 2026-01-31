Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 31, 2026: Good returns from past investments

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: You’ll be able to repay old dues and will get government funds.

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make patience with your partner

    Do not let professional pressure impact your lifestyle. Handle romance issues with confidence. Your financial status is also good today to make smart moves.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Fall in love today and get the best from the love affair. Utilize the options at the office to prove diligence. Financially, you are strong today. However, health issues will come up today.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    Your lover may be stubborn today, and this can create issues that you need to diplomatically handle. Do not let egos hurt the love affair, and ensure you keep the partner in high spirits. A third person may interfere in your love life, which you need to stop at all costs. It is good to be a patient listener. Married females may face minor communication issues. It is good to keep a watch on the spouse in the second part of the day.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Have a pleasant meeting with clients, and you may succeed in impressing the client through communication. IT professionals and graphic designers will have a tough time today. The client will demand rework, and this can impact morale. Businessmen will find new sources to invest in, but consider future expectations before making the final call. Traders may have minor issues with authorities that need immediate settlement. Students will need to put in extra effort to clear the examinations.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. However, you must be careful to avoid blind investments today. Skip arguments over money with your friends. Some females will develop arguments with siblings over wealth, and the second part of the day is also auspicious to consider investments in real estate. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry. You’ll be able to repay old dues and will get government funds.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    Health can be in trouble today. It is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Seniors who develop breath-related issues must consult a doctor. You may also develop heart-related trouble. Some females will develop gynecological issues that demand attention. Children may also complain about skin-related issues. You should be careful to avoid both junk food and aerated drinks. It is also good to consult a doctor whenever necessary.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Capricorn Horoscope Today For January 31, 2026: Good Returns From Past Investments

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes