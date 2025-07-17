Capricorn Horoscope Today for July 17, 2025: You may settle your issues with seniors at the workplace

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a patient listener Keep the love life intact and ensure you are a good listener. Take up new tasks at the workplace and ensure you also settle the financial issues carefully. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You are good in terms of love today. Your professional life will be smooth sailing with commitment. Handle wealth smartly, and also ensure your health is good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in love, and your partner prefers your presence. Ensure you both spend time together. However, do not delve into the unpleasant past that may hurt the lover. Ensure you settle the disputes of the past and give some memorable moments to your love. Do not raise the finger of suspicion at the lover, as this may have a devastating impact. Stay calm and patient throughout the day, and you’ll see how beautiful love life is.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will be fruitful today. You will settle the issues with seniors at the workplace, and new tasks will come up, permitting you to display your professional potential. While you could launch new ventures today, the stars also favor new partnerships and business deals. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to make partnership agreements. Those who are into businesses associated with fashion accessories, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and vehicles will see good results. For students, academic life will be successful.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but ensure you have control over the expenditure. Some male natives will need to set aside money for medical emergencies at home. You may be keen to invest in the stock market, but the day is not suitable. You will also require helping a friend or sibling today in terms of money. There are indications that you can recover your old dues and may win disputes related to land ownership.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You should also maintain a balanced office and personal life. Do not take the office stress home and spend more time with the family or friends. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks and instead, go for healthy drinks and juices. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)