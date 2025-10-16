Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: Be ready to handle risky situations

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: A coworker may conspire against you, which can lead to tremors in your professional life.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You follow a set of ethics

Keep the love life relationship free from chaos. Display the professional potential today, and also keep a tab on the expenditure. There can be health issues.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office. Handle wealth sensibly and confirm that you have a healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and do not expect the partner to spend more time with you, as there can be official engagements. Married females must not take the advice of a third person, as this can bring in troubles in the marital life. The relationship demands more communication today. Those who are travelling need to call up their lover to express their feelings. You may also take care not to invade the personal space of the lover. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will be highly packed. You will play a mentor to new joiners. Be ready to handle risky situations, and you can be sure that you will troubleshoot all problems. A coworker may conspire against you, which can lead to tremors in your professional life. You may also switch jobs today for a better package. There will be opportunities to expand the trade to new territories. Students will also get admission to universities for higher studies abroad.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There will be financial issues. You may not get good returns from previous investments. This may stop you from making investments in speculative businesses. You should also stay away from large donations. Females must also keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family. However, businessmen will be in a good condition to handle finance. Some traders will also raise funds through promoters today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may develop chest-related issues. Diabetic natives should be careful today. Students playing outside will have minor bruises as well. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food, as that can also lead to more obesity. Seniors who develop breath-related issues must consult a doctor. You may also have oral health issues, while females may complain about rashes on the skin.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: Be ready to handle risky situations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On