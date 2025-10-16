Capricorn Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: Be ready to handle risky situations

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You follow a set of ethics Keep the love life relationship free from chaos. Display the professional potential today, and also keep a tab on the expenditure. There can be health issues. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office. Handle wealth sensibly and confirm that you have a healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and do not expect the partner to spend more time with you, as there can be official engagements. Married females must not take the advice of a third person, as this can bring in troubles in the marital life. The relationship demands more communication today. Those who are travelling need to call up their lover to express their feelings. You may also take care not to invade the personal space of the lover. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will be highly packed. You will play a mentor to new joiners. Be ready to handle risky situations, and you can be sure that you will troubleshoot all problems. A coworker may conspire against you, which can lead to tremors in your professional life. You may also switch jobs today for a better package. There will be opportunities to expand the trade to new territories. Students will also get admission to universities for higher studies abroad.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There will be financial issues. You may not get good returns from previous investments. This may stop you from making investments in speculative businesses. You should also stay away from large donations. Females must also keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family. However, businessmen will be in a good condition to handle finance. Some traders will also raise funds through promoters today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may develop chest-related issues. Diabetic natives should be careful today. Students playing outside will have minor bruises as well. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food, as that can also lead to more obesity. Seniors who develop breath-related issues must consult a doctor. You may also have oral health issues, while females may complain about rashes on the skin.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

