Capricorn Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: An overseas client may complain about your lethargic attitude

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be passionate towards life Despite minor cracks, the relationship will be intact today. Take up new official responsibilities. Fortunately, both health and wealth are positive today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the issues in the love life on a positive note. Every task at the office will make you a stronger professional. You are prosperous today, and health is also at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment in the love affair may be questioned by the lover, which may mentally upset you. Minor issues of the past may turn into serious ones today, putting your relationship into chaos. Be diplomatic and at the same time realistic. Married females must take steps to keep their spouse's family happy. Some females will go back to their ex-lovers, which can result in trouble in the marital affair.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Always maintain your patience on the office floor and stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes. You may require handling some crucial responsibilities that will also get hooked up to the workplace even after office hours. An overseas client may complain about your lethargic attitude, which may invite trouble. Be positive and always have a smile ready when dealing with people. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first half of the day, and new interview calls will start coming by evening.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but your priority should be to save for the rainy day. However, you may buy electronic appliances. Some females will inherit a part of the property, while seniors may consider dividing the wealth among the children. The second part of the day is also good for buying a new property. Businessmen will clear the pending dues, while traders will be successful in gaining good returns.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good, but you may also consider taking precautions while travelling to hilly areas. Children will develop viral fever or sore throat, and their daily lives will be affected. Today, it is also good to skip tobacco and alcohol. Drink plenty of water and also ensure you eat more fruits and vegetables. You should also be careful while walking on a wet surface.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)