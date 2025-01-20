Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025 advices to invest more

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 20, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Minor relationship problems exist today that you need to settle.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025. Minor relationship problems exist today that you need to settle. Ensure your commitment to work continues.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025. Minor relationship problems exist today that you need to settle. Ensure your commitment to work continues.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep egos out of your hat

Resolve the issues that impact your relationship and spend time with your lover. Both finance and health would be good. Professional performance is also good.

Minor relationship problems exist today that you need to settle. Ensure your commitment to work continues. Invest in more financial options and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in your love and your partner will shower affection on you. Avoid arguments and confrontations today and spend the evening together to make the bonding stronger. Single Capricorns will meet someone special while traveling at an official function, family event, or restaurant. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may express the feeling and have a positive response. Some Capricorns will see the interference of a third person that can complicate things in the love affair.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Some issues may prevent you from performing the best at the workplace. However, you need to overcome each obstacle today. Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Some seniors at the workplace may deliberately create issues and you need to eschew troubles and controversies today. You should be careful to not lose your temper at meetings. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals which would bring in good profits today. Students looking for admission to a foreign university can also expect positive news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources. However, your priority should be to save it for the rainy day. You may go ahead with the purchase of electronic appliances. Some female entrepreneurs will find funds to expand their businesses while a few Capricorns will also inherit the family property. You may also be able to meet the educational expenses of your child.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will come up today. However, some females may have gynecology-related issues. Those who have a history of cardiac issues need to be vigilant. There can also be official stress on you that may impact your mental health. Sleep well today and ensure you keep a distance from tobacco and alcohol.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On