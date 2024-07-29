Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts new deals

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome obstacles with your attitude Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. Be productive at work and you will see the positive results.

Resolve love-related issues and spend more time in the relationship. Be productive at work and you will see the positive results. Wealth is good today

No major hurdle will impact the love life today. There can be challenges in professional life but take steps to overcome them. Both health and wealth look good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the love affair will keep the lover happy. Devote time for the relationship but avoid unpleasant conversations. Some misunderstandings may happen in the love life but do not let it grow. Instead, settle it down before the day ends. Plan a romantic holiday or a dinner where you may take the final call on marriage. Some lovers will be happy to get the consent of their parents. Married Capricorns need to put an end to the interference of a third person.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Consider looking for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. You will see challenges but ensure you take them up to prove your potential. Government persons will also move today to new places. Those who are in the judiciary will be scrutinized while authors will have their work published. If you are planning for a job change, analyze multiple options and decide critically. Entrepreneurs will have multiple options to expand their business to new shores.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in but your priority should be to save money for the rainy day. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. The second part of the day is good to buy a car. Some long pending dues will be cleared while you may also donate wealth to charity. Entrepreneurs will sign new deals and this ensures a good inflow of funds for business expansion.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Pay attention to your health today. Those who are diabetic need to be more vigilant. Some Capricorns will complain about body aches, skin infections, and hearing issues today which may need medical attention. Avoid arguments at both home and office as it may impact your mental health, putting you under stress. Ensure you stay away from alcohol and tobacco for a day.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)