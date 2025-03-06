Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 06, 2025 predicts new roles at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 06, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 06, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Stable health is another highlight.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is happier today

Look for pleasure in the relationship and consider new tasks that will test your professional mettle at the workplace. Stable health is another highlight.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2025: Both wealth and health will also give positive results.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2025: Both wealth and health will also give positive results.

Be calm in the relationship and avoid major arguments. Your professional life will be productive today. Both wealth and health will also give positive results.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Have a happy love life today. Be cordial with the partner and sit together to discuss the plans. Some female Capricorns attending a party or family function will be the center of attraction and will invite proposals. Keep a watch on the communication as some statements may hurt the lover. Today is also good to introduce the lover to the family and get approval. You may also plan a romantic evening. Married females may also consider expanding the family.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You will succeed in professional affairs and will also take up new roles at the office. Avoid office gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Be expressive at team meetings and this will work out in your favor. Entrepreneurs will have a good time when it comes to finance. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers should be careful about calculations today. Students planning higher studies will also have minor troubles today. However, things will get resolved in a day or two.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You will receive income in the form of ancestral property. Having a proper financial plan and a financial expert can be a good guide here. There will be a celebration at home and you need to donate generously. Seniors may consider dividing the wealth among the children. The stock market is a good investment option. However, you need to learn about the industry before making vital financial decisions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. Those who have sleep-related issues should go for traditional methods. There can be viral fever or skin-related issues today. Some females will also develop digestion-related issues. Ensure you do not smoke today. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym or yoga session which will benefit in staying healthy and fit.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On