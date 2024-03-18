 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts new love affairs | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts new love affairs

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look for more moments to share happiness with your lover.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your smile is a mark of your confidence

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Minor issues may pop up but settle them before things go out of hand.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Minor issues may pop up but settle them before things go out of hand.

Despite mild issues in the love life, the relationship is stronger. Take up new responsibilities in the job. Minor financial issues exist but health is good today.

Be patient in your love life and express your feelings without inhibitions. Handle all challenges to give the best results at the office. Monetary issues exist but your health is good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Look for more moments to share happiness with your lover. Minor issues may pop up but settle them before things go out of hand. You need to sit and talk with the lover and this will also strengthen the bonding. Plan a romantic dinner or even a vacation where you may also take a call in the future. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents today. You may walk into the ex-flame but do not let this impact your current love affair.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the official requirements today. Your attitude is crucial while handling major responsibilities including a vital project. The second part of the day is good to commence a new project. Those who are new to the organization will find opportunities to mark their presence. However, be careful while giving opinions at team meetings as this may also annoy some seniors. Entrepreneurs will have new ideas and will be keen to launch new ventures that will bring good returns.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about the expenditure as the financial status may not be positive today. Minor monetary hiccups will be there and it is crucial to save than to spend high on luxury. You may buy electronic devices but do not go for luxury shopping. Be careful in financial transactions, especially with strangers. Though today is financially good, ensure your financial dealings with partners are on the right track.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy routine comprising a balanced diet and proper exercise. You may also start to meditate which will help you control the office stress. Seniors may have sleep-related issues that will require more traditional solutions. Spend more time with family or friends today. Those who have heart-related troubles must stay away from lifting heavy objects.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
