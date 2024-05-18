 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts new projects | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts new projects

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for May 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Embrace a new love affair today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, share the happiness among your dear ones

Stay cool even while having disagreements in the love affair. Ensure you give the best results in the job. Both wealth and health are also at your side today.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Stay cool even while having disagreements in the love affair.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Stay cool even while having disagreements in the love affair.

Handle romantic issues with care. You will take up challenges to give the best output at work. Financially you are good today. No health issue will also trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Embrace a new love affair today. Some male natives will succeed in expressing their feelings to the crush. Females attending the function will be the center of attraction and will also receive a proposal. You will find a suitable time to resolve the existing issues in the love affair. Do not invade the privacy of the lover and also confirm that you communicate thoroughly. Some long-distance love affairs may not be smooth and will require more effort to bring onto the track. You may also receive both financial and moral support from lovers in the business ventures.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while you take up new tasks. You need to spend more time at the workplace today and should also brush up on the knowledge as some tasks will demand additional expertise. Your attitude is crucial while interacting with clients and those who are into creative sectors will see new opportunities to grow. For jobseekers or those who plan for a job switch, consider the second half as the chances to get a good job are high at this time.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Manage wealth diligently. You may not be productive in terms of wealth but the routine life will be unaffected. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices today. Some Capricorns will find it good to buy gold or a vehicle today. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. You may also go ahead with the plan for a vacation this weekend.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Senior Capricorns should not skip medicines today. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks. Females working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables as minor cuts may happen.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

