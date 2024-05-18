Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts new projects

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, share the happiness among your dear ones Stay cool even while having disagreements in the love affair. Ensure you give the best results in the job. Both wealth and health are also at your side today. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Stay cool even while having disagreements in the love affair.

Handle romantic issues with care. You will take up challenges to give the best output at work. Financially you are good today. No health issue will also trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Embrace a new love affair today. Some male natives will succeed in expressing their feelings to the crush. Females attending the function will be the center of attraction and will also receive a proposal. You will find a suitable time to resolve the existing issues in the love affair. Do not invade the privacy of the lover and also confirm that you communicate thoroughly. Some long-distance love affairs may not be smooth and will require more effort to bring onto the track. You may also receive both financial and moral support from lovers in the business ventures.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while you take up new tasks. You need to spend more time at the workplace today and should also brush up on the knowledge as some tasks will demand additional expertise. Your attitude is crucial while interacting with clients and those who are into creative sectors will see new opportunities to grow. For jobseekers or those who plan for a job switch, consider the second half as the chances to get a good job are high at this time.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Manage wealth diligently. You may not be productive in terms of wealth but the routine life will be unaffected. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices today. Some Capricorns will find it good to buy gold or a vehicle today. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. You may also go ahead with the plan for a vacation this weekend.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Senior Capricorns should not skip medicines today. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks. Females working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables as minor cuts may happen.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)