close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 25, 2023 advises to save for the long term

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 25, 2023 advises to save for the long term

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 25, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Nov 25, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Focus on consolidating, saving, or wisely investing your earnings.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Balancing Fervor with Wisdom.

Today, Capricorn, expect to walk on a path of enlightenment as wisdom wraps itself around you like a warm shawl on a chilly day. Be open to accepting truths and dealing with reality.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 25, 2023: Today, Capricorn, expect to walk on a path of enlightenment as wisdom wraps itself around you like a warm shawl on a chilly day.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 25, 2023: Today, Capricorn, expect to walk on a path of enlightenment as wisdom wraps itself around you like a warm shawl on a chilly day.

How fiercely you strive to be on top of every hill, never relenting until you've claimed your throne. Today is no exception, but unlike other days, there's a harmony of passion and wisdom. Jupiter whispers wisdom to you, like an old friend telling tales of truth and insight, enabling you to make smarter, wiser decisions.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today:

A cozy embrace, the intoxicating scent of the beloved, and murmurs of sweet nothings in the dark – love will light your way today, dear Capricorn. In your romantic landscape, profound understandings and silences become a cozy rendezvous. You may find that as Saturn casts its calming influence, your words ring true with the special someone, causing relationships to grow.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today:

As a hardworking Capricorn, you always want to rise. Today, Mars guides your determination while Saturn’s wisdom balances your ambitions at work. Amid the hustle, take a moment to ponder over decisions and strategically place your next step. A meeting may give you some brilliant ideas or offer a remarkable insight.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today:

You've got the bull by the horns, Capricorn! Venus’s light showers over your financial aspect today. Avoid the allure of rash, unnecessary spending. Focus on consolidating, saving, or wisely investing your earnings. Perhaps it's time to pursue a financial endeavor you've been mulling over, yet have been too wary to try.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today:

On the health front, the planets ask you to find a rhythm between your rest and rigors. Though your diligent nature may resist this idea, it is crucial for maintaining good health. Sleep, wholesome food, and occasional relaxation can prove invigorating for your relentless spirit. Explore the benefits of yoga, meditation, or a leisurely walk in the park. Wellness is not only about being free from illness but also about a dynamic harmony of body, mind, and spirit.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out