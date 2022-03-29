Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 29: Avoid unwanted complications

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to have a great start to your day. Today, you will make some of the most important decisions of your life. For this, you need to be calm and relaxed and start your day on a positive note. Don't let your preconceived notions impact your decisions. You are advised to consult your family members before making any decision. To avoid any unwanted complications, keep aloof from all the negativity around you. You have been an independent person for since long. Work-related anxiety might take a toll on your productivity. However, you are advised to take into consideration all the pros and cons of your decisions. Travelling can give a much-needed break. A calm and serene location is highly recommended for you. Places of pilgrimage can also be a good choice. Your plans of buying an immovable property can be profitable if done with alertness and due deliberations.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your calculative and wise decisions are likely to prove profitable for you today. You may experience considerable monetary gain. Avoid spending too much on gadgets today. You are advised to invest more than earlier in stocks and shares.

Capricorn Family Today

Take special care of your family as they need your attention more than ever. Find an opportunity to spend more quality time with your younger siblings and you will rediscover your special bond with them.

Capricorn Career Today

If you are willing to relocate to a new city the time is good for you. You can expect a transfer with a well-deserved hike and good perks. Grab the opportunity and enjoy your new project and work.

Capricorn Health Today

You are advised to avoid skipping meals so often. Ensure that you have a good 8-hour sleep regularly. Maintaining a good lifestyle with a balanced diet will give a satisfactory result in your weight loss regime.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Those who are single will find the love of their life. So be ready for your special day. Those who are in a relationship will enjoy a movie and lunch at your favorite restaurant with your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

