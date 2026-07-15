Amid visible fault lines, NCP leaders rally in defence of Sunetra Pawar

MUMBAI: While several Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders rallied around the party’s national president Sunetra Pawar a day after her ascension to the position was legally challenged by former national secretary Sachchidanand Singh, the fault lines in the party continued to be visible as a senior leader challenged her election to the position. Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar arrives during the state Assembly Monsoon session, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_24_2026_000351B) (PTI)

The party’s state president Sunil Tatkare, who was reportedly incensed when his name did not figure in the National Working Committee’s (NWC) list of office-bearers earlier, came to her defence terming the notice “baseless”. He told the media at the party’s Nariman Point office that all rules were followed during the presidential election and that the party would re-examine the legal notice.

On Monday, Singh had sought a fresh election for the post of NCP national president and demanded that both the presidential election and the revised list of office-bearers of the NWC be declared null and void.

On Tuesday, dissent was sounded by former NCP general secretary, Brijmohan Shrivastav, who described the objections to Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as “justified”. He further explained, “No one objects to Sunetra Pawar becoming the national president, and everyone accepts her leadership. The only demand is that her appointment should be made in accordance with the party’s constitution. Sachchidanand Singh is a responsible office-bearer and his demand is legitimate.”

Shrivastav also alleged that the party had witnessed a severe breakdown in communication since the former national president Ajit Pawar’s death, leading to a growing discontent among office-bearers.

On the other hand, while on Monday, NCP national working president Praful Patel publicly acknowledged the need for “corrective measures” within the party, on Tuesday, he responded to the legal notice saying “issues should be resolved amicably”. “There is no rift in the party. All senior leaders regularly meet Sunetra Pawar to discuss political issues. Sachchidanand Singh’s notice carries no weight,” Patel told reporters.

In a similar vein, responding to allegations in the notice that the party convention violated the constitution, Tatkare said the process had been carried out in accordance with party rules. “After the demise of Ajit Pawar, national working president Praful Patel directed Brijmohan Shrivastav to convene the national convention, as approved in the agenda note. It is incorrect to claim that Shrivastav convened the convention independently or that the process violated the party constitution,” Tatkare said, also hinting at possible disciplinary action against the dissident leaders.

Former MLC Amol Mitkari said, “Sunetra vahini is and will remain, the national president. We need to find who is backing Singh in issuing notices.” He alleged that certain disgruntled leaders were “unable to accept the leadership of a strong woman who was carrying forward Ajit Pawar’s vision”.

“Ajit dada’s grassroots workers will ensure that these behind-the-scenes shukracharyas are brought down,” he warned.

Dismissing suggestions of factionalism, former minister Anil Patil said, “We have not seen Singh raise this issue earlier. There are no groups in the party; all the leaders are interconnected. Some people may not like that fact that Sunetra Pawar is the state’s first deputy chief minister. They will soon see her work and different style of functioning.”