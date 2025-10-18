Capricorn Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: Consider family expansion

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have pleasant moments today A happy romantic life and a satisfying professional life are today’s highlights. The financial status would be good. Your health may have minor issues today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in the relationship, and you’ll see the results. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform well at the office today. Pick safe monetary investment options. You should also be careful about your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may be demanding, but also romantic, and you need to consider this while spending time together. Your sincerity is crucial in the relationship today. There can be minor misunderstandings, and your lover may also accuse you of multiple things, including another relationship. This can morally affect you, but ensure you do not give up hope. Single females may receive proposals while attending functions and parties. Married females may also consider expanding the family.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will be tested. Clients will demand rework on a specific project, and this may negatively impact your profile. You should also be ready to settle issues with your co-workers. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Deal with unhappy clients tactfully to be in the good books of the management. Students will have good results, and some may even qualify for the preliminary competitive examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will help you clear all dues today. You can seriously consider donating money to charity, while seniors may divide the wealth among the children. You may consider mutual funds as an investment option, and can also start repairing the house. Females may require spending an amount for a celebration at the workplace. Businessmen will also succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There can be complications related to the chest. You may require medical attention for digestive issues, and seniors may also complain about pain in the joints. Viral fever, sore throat, and skin-related allergies will be common among the natives. Pregnant ladies should take good care of themselves. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)