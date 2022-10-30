Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 30, 2022: Financial crunch?

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, most of your decisions may be based on your instinct today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your managing skills may make you efficient and effective at work. You may stay alert towards people who are in the habit of interfering with your work. On the financial front, your situation may be little unsatisfactory. You may communicate with care on the romantic front. You may be understanding and a good listener towards your partner. You may plan to proceed on a vacation with family and this may provide complete rest and rejuvenation. You may indulge in some soothing activities to give your mind some rest.

Capricorn Finance Today

Cash crunch may put some of your ongoing projects on halt. It’s a period to have some patience and you should be good to go soon. You may not need to haste while negotiating a major financial deal today as it may turn unviable later on. There may be some unwanted expenses but you may not take any stress because of them.

Capricorn Family Today

You may be quite occupied today and so may find it a bit difficult to attend a family function, but you may manage it somehow. You may find relatives and loved ones celebrating together to share a happy occasion.

Capricorn Career Today

You may keep a close watch on the developments at workplace. You may put some extra effort to resolve an unexpected issue that may pop up. You may handle the situation tactfully. By the end of the day, you may feel satisfied.

Capricorn Health Today

Capricorn, you may take out time for yourself today. You may pay attention to your health and well-being to enjoy the benefits of a fit body. You may spend some time with your near and dear ones to maintain peace of mind.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your efforts to keep your romantic relationships alive may succeed brilliantly. Little disagreements, if any, may get resolved with a quick apology, a smile or just a loving statement of appreciation. If single, today may be the day to find a perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

