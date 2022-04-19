Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your actions and achievements can coordinate well with each other, which can then be the reason for success and celebration. The efforts that you would invest in now shall be rewarding and recognized. A choice made by you today might just lead to the personal and career transformation you’ve been craving. Old friends may connect with you today after a long time. This may infuse you with positivity and nostalgia. Everyone would benefit from your good mood, making any discussions a worthwhile and enjoyable experience. You are advised to avoid any long-distance travel about work, as the same may not bring the desired results. All pending issues relating to property can be resolved now. You can also find a satisfactory solution regarding the future of the ancestral property. Students may face some bottlenecks in their studies. They are advised to consult with their teachers and elders to find a solution.

Capricorn Finance Today

The day seems most favorable for financial planning or new strategies. Your perceptiveness will serve you well. It is likely to help you choose the best schemes and plans. Businesspeople may see their profits going up.

Capricorn Family Today

Happiness is likely to return to your family life as some of you get to meet your near and dear ones after a long separation. There may be a possibility of expansion in your family. The new relations are likely to bring immense joy and contentment.

Capricorn Career Today

Those working with the public sector may face a troublesome period due to their superiors. Complete all pending work on priority to escape the wrath of your seniors. Those eyes a promotion or raise will have to work hard for it.

Capricorn Health Today

Be careful while exercising as minor injuries are indicated. You are advised to work out under expert supervision. You are advised to protect yourself from minor problems like cold, cough and sore throat. Preventive care may come in handy.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your vivacious personality puts others at ease. Make the most of new connections you may establish today. This may even open doors for a new romance. Heart to heart conversation with your partner may lead to some much-needed clarity.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

