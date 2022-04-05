Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 5

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You must reaffirm your boundaries and that will help you in rediscovering your real self. You must assess your past activities and you will realise that you were more or less on the right track because you have followed your heart and done what you have always loved to do. You must grab the opportunity that comes your way. Being a true Capricorn personality, you value dignity above anything else in the world. You love to splurge on luxury items like cars, mobiles and expensive accessories. At the same time, you know the value of being connected with the warmth of mother earth. It is best advised to you that you maintain your calm while dealing with any difficult situation. You must understand that there is no need to be in a rush today. Enjoy the day and continue your daily activities as usual. Take a break and plan a fun holiday soon. If you are planning to invest in property, then the time is good to do so.



Capricorn Finance Today

You have been very wise and intelligent while handling your money matters. Your great analytical skills will fetch you good results today. You can consider investing in gold and silver. However, you are advised to keep a watch on upcoming market trends.

Capricorn Family Today

You can get some good news from a cousin. The news of the recovery of an ailing relative will spread happiness and joy. Things will be finally peaceful and joyful. You must also contribute your bit and plan a small celebration with your family members.

Capricorn Career Today

Those who are employed in the private sector will get new job offers very soon. You must be ready to take up a promotion with a much-deserved pay hike and you are expected to achieve high targets in your career. The time is good if you are thinking to start your new venture. But stay on the track and all will be well.

Capricorn Health Today

Make a flexible exercise routine for yourself and you feel the difference in your overall health. You must concentrate on your mental health as well. You will have the right energy today to enjoy your day. You can also expect some recovery from a minor ailment.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love is in the air and it would-be romance that will keep on your mind the whole day. You will be thinking about your partner or spouse all day long. You can also plan a day out and create some beautiful memories that you will cherish all your life.



Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026