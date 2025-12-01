Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 1, 2025: Expect praise or a small reward for persistence

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Monthly Horoscope, December 2025: Capricorn, career progress comes from focused planning and steady effort.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Steady Steps Toward Clear Goals This Month

You will find steady progress in work and relationships; small choices bring calm, clearer plans, and gentle rewards if you stay patient and kind soon.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This December, focus on steady planning and gentle progress. At work, clear steps create momentum. At home, honest talks build trust. Financial caution brings safety. Prioritize rest and simple routines to keep energy balanced. Small daily choices now shape stronger future outcomes with patient focus.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Month

Capricorn, your love life grows through honest talks and small shared tasks. Showing reliability and listening deeply strengthens bonds. Single Capricorns may meet someone steady while focusing on practical goals. Gifts of time and thoughtful gestures impress more than grand displays. Avoid rushing decisions; slow conversations reveal compatibility. Couples can plan simple routines that bring closeness. Kindness and steady attention create warmth and deeper trust in relationships this month. Simple patience deepens your close bond.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Month

Capricorn, career progress comes from focused planning and steady effort. Prioritize tasks and break large projects into clear steps; colleagues notice your consistency. Opportunities arrive when you take practical responsibility and show reliable results. Expect praise or a small reward for persistence. Use daily routines to manage workload without stress. Communicate clearly with managers and ask for feedback. A careful, patient approach now builds stronger footing for future advancement. Trust your plan and keep learning.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Month

Capricorn, finances stabilize when you budget carefully and avoid impulsive spending. Small savings each week add up, and reviewing subscriptions helps reduce waste. Consider practical investments or emergency funds rather than risky bets. If planning a larger purchase, research and compare options to ensure value. Talk openly about shared expenses with family to avoid surprises. A steady, cautious money plan gives peace of mind and builds a foundation for future goals this month. and patience.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Month

Capricorn, health improves with regular routines: sleep, gentle exercise, and balanced meals. Short daily walks and simple stretching ease tension from work. Listen to your body- rest when tired and schedule small breaks during long tasks. Hydration and moderate screen time help your focus. If stress grows, try breathing exercises or short meditation. Small, consistent habits now prevent burnout and keep energy steady across work and family demands for the month. Small steps prevent bigger problems.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 1, 2025: Expect praise or a small reward for persistence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On