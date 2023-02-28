Career and Money Horoscope for February 28, 2023: Astro tips for career growth

Aries: If you are looking for a new job, this is a good time to put feelers out there. You may not land your dream job right away, but you should start seeing some promising prospects. Keep your head up and don't get discouraged if the process takes a little longer than you'd like. In terms of your current job, you will have a busy schedule ahead. But it will all be worth it.

Taurus: In your professional life, you may find that things are moving a bit slowly today. If you can, try to take some time for yourself and relax. Things will pick back up soon enough. In the meantime, don't put too much pressure on yourself. In terms of your finances, you may want to be careful with your spending today. There's no need to go overboard.

Gemini: Today you will need to put your skills to test as you will be faced with a difficult decision at work. However, if you take the time to think things through, you will be able to come up with a creative solution that works for everyone involved. It is a good day to save or invest money. You may also find that you have some extra money coming in from an unexpected source.

Cancer: You're usually pretty good at keeping your head down and powering through work, but today you might be feeling a bit drained. Maybe it's the weather, or perhaps you're just in need of a break. Either way, try to get through the day as best you can and take some time for yourself this evening. You have the opportunity to make a great deal of money if you are willing to work hard.

Leo: It is a time of dramatic self-expression. If you have been feeling stifled or undervalued at work, this is the perfect time to let your creativity shine. Take the lead on a project, or put your own spin on a task that's been done the same way for years. Your boldness will be rewarded with recognition from your superiors. But beware of crossing the line into arrogance.

Virgo: If you are currently seeking new employment opportunities, it may be advantageous to initiate outreach and inquire about potential openings today. It is possible that you may have more viable prospects than anticipated. If you are not actively pursuing alternative career paths, it is still recommended to utilize today to network and establish connections.

Libra: Today's a great day to laser-focus on your career goals and make things happen. Why not start by jotting down a list of what you want to achieve and then start chipping away at it? A little bit of effort can lead to significant progress. Your creative juices are flowing today, so don't let that energy go to waste! Find ways to inject your awesome ideas into your work.

Scorpio: You may have to let go of some things in order to make room for new opportunities, but it will be worth it in the end. Be persistent and don't give up, and you will find the perfect role and position for you. In terms of your finances, take a risk and invest in something that has the potential to grow. This could be anything from stocks and shares to property.

Sagittarius: You have a tremendous opportunity to make a positive impact in your workplace, and you should seize it with all your might! Don't be afraid to take risks and try new things. The world is your oyster, and you have the power to make it a better place. But, of course, you don't have to do it all alone. Your team members are there for you, ready to lend a helping hand.

Capricorn: Don't get too comfortable in your current position. You may need to make some changes in your career in order to stay ahead of the competition. Don't be afraid to ask for what you're worth. Things should be going smoothly at work and you are likely to be in good favour with your superiors. If you're looking for a promotion or pay raise, now is the time to ask.

Aquarius: Have you been feeling a little too cosy in your current job? Well, brace yourself because there might be some changes on the horizon! It's a tough world out there and in order to stay ahead of the game, you might need to shake things up a bit in your career. With the right mindset and a little bit of courage, you're sure to come out on top!

Pisces: The universe is conspiring to bring you a big break in your career or business venture. If you're already crushing it in your current job, brace yourself for a big win. It could be a hefty raise or a much-deserved promotion that will have you feeling like a true boss. Keep your eye on the prize, and don't let anything distract you from achieving your goals.

