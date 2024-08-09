Career Horoscope Today for August 9, 2024: New projects on the horizon

Aries: The stars make you want to be a risk-taker, and make sure that you grab every opportunity that comes along in your working life. But be wary of things that may make you uncomfortable. Do not take a shortcut or engage in deceptive behaviour because of the temptation, no matter how bright the light may be. Persistence will pay off, and one will secure the appropriate opportunities in the future. Listen to your inner voice. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: The stars push you to stand up for yourself and to share the truth in a group setting. Others would like to know your opinion and expect you to express it during the meetings or any other team activity. Do not be too shy or allow the self-doubts to be a hindrance. Your opinions are credible and relevant. If you have been passive due to fear or stress, the zodiac energies present today will encourage you to get more involved.

Gemini: There is no need to attempt to advance for large projects just yet. Instead, try to concentrate on small tasks in front of you. Go through the tasks on your checklist and complete them with precision, even if they are regular tasks. This will allow you to prove your trustworthiness and willingness to perform tasks with great attention. Accept success in growing through micro-gains rather than major advancements. Perseverance will be rewarded.

Cancer: The day can make you feel like you have no energy left to give and may keep you from trying at work. The activities you are currently involved in may appear mundane or uninteresting regarding the tasks and projects you must complete. Watch out for lack of rest to kick in. However, do not get complacent. Do not argue or try to change someone’s mind. Turn discontent into listing ideas for changes. Having the right attitude will work in your favour.

Leo: Today, misunderstandings and failure to notice details are probable, so documentation is crucial. Spend some time today revisiting your coworkers and making sure that every pending work, document, submission, or report has been done correctly and promptly. Don’t just criticise and try to control everything; be helpful. Take time to organise things now so you do not have to spend hours later.

Virgo: The stars indicate that household chores might seem like a tireless mission today. You might go to work with a lot of pressure from your home, where tasks are eagerly awaiting your attention. However, as soon as you are engaged in your daily work, the number of emails, meetings, and deadlines will demand your energy. However, do ensure that you do not alienate your close family members.

Libra: Be inspired, but do not presume to get excited only to get that stamp of approval. If the compensation looks low, understand your worth in the market. Does this role offer substantial growth potential to contribute to future benefits? When weighing the pros and cons, do it to the best of your ability without leaning towards either side. Showcase your strengths while leaving your weaknesses unexposed without the risk of exhaustion.

Scorpio: There seems to be some conflict in your interactions with others today. Avoid indulgence in gossip or complaints that may be heard in the workplace; if you fail to control it, it may end up becoming a big issue. While negative speech may provide some relief from stress or annoyance, it may not work in one’s favour. Should there be problems with other co-workers or managers, do not panic and be extra cautious when answering.

Sagittarius: Your innovative insights can result in new and interesting projects. Yet, remember that sometimes dreams require activities to be translated into tangible reality. While doing this, observe paperwork requirements and make sure you follow up with contacts to keep things moving. The stars also advise that you do not boast too much when you are presenting your ideas or projects due to excessive excitement. Be humble, but be confident in harnessing your talent.

Capricorn: Be careful as your supervisor closely monitors your performance today. Review and proofread for mistakes and ensure that your mind is productive during the break. Do not discuss any rumours, even though you may find some spice in them. Confidence and commitment will help you progress faster. For those out of a job, a long-awaited call with a possible employer could possibly be around the corner—be prepared and ready to grab the chance.

Aquarius: The stars recommend channelling your efforts into work and other practical matters in your career. Even if you feel inspired by ideas of fun things to do, it may be beneficial to focus your energies towards completing tasks that are all work and no play. Do all the administrative work that is often unseen but necessary. Do this work now as a foundation; you will be happy later when you can work on more lofty goals.

Pisces: This day belongs to work progress and lots of possibilities. Some projects you have devoted time and talent to are now experiencing a positive trend. Your hard work seems to be awaiting its dividend to be cashed, perhaps through appreciation from your superiors or new avenues opening up for you. Be creative, and do not let your imagination be restrained. As such, getting new ideas or a better way to do something can potentially facilitate progress.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

