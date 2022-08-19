Celebrity Horoscopes: Indian actors who were born under Pisces

Anyone born between 19th February to 20th March falls under the last zodiac sign, i.e. Pisces. Most Pisces are known to be emotionally sensitive and at the same time also emotionally aware.

Due to their extremely emotional nature is very sympathetic to their near and dear ones in need. This overemotional nature also gets them into problems many times. Sometimes even very connected to strangers if they see them struggling or facing a problem. They are very generous humans and will do anything to make people around them happy.

People with Pisces as their zodiac sign are very imaginative and creative. Their artistic side is visible in their career and life decisions.

Let's have a look at which Indian Celebrities are born under the last zodiac of the list :

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has a great sense of choosing movies he acts in. The great Pisces trait of being creative and innovative is seen in his film choices. Most of his work has great meaning or history behind it. Some of his most known and artistic pieces are Lagaan,3 Idiots, PK, Dangal. The list is long.

Alia Bhatt

This Indian actress has proved her acting skills by playing very powerful women in her movies. She is known to be an emotionally available person to her friends and family. Her film choices like Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shahid Kapoor

Entering the industry to match his father's standard of talent, the actor has done tremendously well for himself. Jab We Met, Haider, and Udta Punjab are some of his most famous movies. Being a Pisces, his soft and emotional side can be seen as he is immensely attached to his family and is present on all important days.

Shraddha Kapoor

She has an extremely joyful and caring nature towards not only her family and friends but also the cast and crew she works with. She has a great record of emotionally connecting to her fans, and has a nature her fans adore. Pisces quality of being emotional is very evidently present in her along with other great qualities of being loyal, and lively.