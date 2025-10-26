Chhath Puja 2025: Astrologer shares remedies for each zodiac sign to strengthen Sun's energy in your horoscope

Chhath Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in our country. Dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya, the period of Chhath Mahaparv is not just about rituals, but also about reconnecting with nature’s energy, showing gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life, and cleansing one’s inner self. Every year, millions observe fasting, stand in rivers, offer Arghya to the rising and setting Sun, and perform rituals believed to wash away negative energy from life. Chhath Puja 2025: Astrologer shares remedies for each zodiac sign(Freepik)

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, this is also an excellent time to strengthen the Sun’s energy in your horoscope through simple, mindful remedies. Here are his suggestions for every zodiac sign to align with the divine light of Chhathi Maiya and invite positivity, health, and abundance in 2025.

This Chhath Puja, patience is your key. Do not rush or quit halfway. During Sandhya Arghya, avoid unnecessary movement, offer red flowers to the Sun, and quietly watch the sunset. Take a warm water bath early in the morning before sunrise to recharge yourself. This year, focus on finishing what you start. Keep your plans simple, organized, and consistent. Steady effort will bring you greater success than quick wins.

For Taurus, gratitude attracts the Sun’s blessings. Light a ghee diya near a Tulsi plant or window each night to thank the universe for your home, health, and family. During Usha Arghya, stand barefoot on the ground and offer rice or diluted milk to the Sun. Allow sunlight to fill your home every morning. Simplicity and calmness will attract wealth and stability under Chhathi Maiya’s grace.

Chhathi Maiya helps Geminis focus and express clearly. During Sandhya Arghya, stay away from your phone and offer sugarcane or Tulsi water to the Sun. After offering plain water at sunrise, write down one goal for the day. This year, speak thoughtfully and avoid gossip. Mindful communication will strengthen your Sun and help you shine with clarity and purpose.

Cancers can find peace and healing through sunlight. During Sandhya Arghya, add turmeric or rice to the water you offer. It helps release emotional baggage. Forgive yourself and others. During Usha Arghya, face away from the Sun and take deep, gentle breaths. Clean your space, cook wholesome meals, and help others this year.

Since the Sun rules Leo, the period of Chhath Puja naturally amplifies your aura. Offer marigold petals in water at dusk to express gratitude and humility. During sunrise, spend a few minutes barefoot under the Sun; it restores energy and joy. Lead with love and honesty this year, not ego. Serving others selflessly will multiply your inner radiance and wisdom.

Chhathi Maiya supports Virgo’s love for order and balance. Clean your workspace and light a ghee diya before sunset. During sunrise, offer water with a Tulsi leaf or a copper coin to show humility. This year, avoid perfectionism and embrace change. Wake up early, eat simple meals, and set achievable goals. Quiet, consistent work will help your Sun energy shine brightly.

Libra’s harmony thrives when life feels balanced. During Sandhya Arghya, place a diya near a window and add rose petals or a red cloth to your water offering. At sunrise, make a promise to yourself to stay calm and centred. Focus on emotional balance and peaceful relationships this year. Your thoughts and surroundings will radiate serenity and joy when you are in sync.

For Scorpios, Chhathi Maiya brings emotional release. Clean a corner of your home, light a red diya, and offer red flowers in water during sunrise. Let go of old grudges and fears. Spend time in the Sun and breathe deeply to cool your emotions. Transformation will follow when you accept, forgive, and move forward.

Chhath Puja, this year, teaches Sagittarius the art of living mindfully. At sunset, offer water with sugar and Tulsi to the Sun. Take a short sunrise walk after your morning offering. This year, focus on accountability; finish what you start and stay optimistic. The more cheerfully you act, the more blessings Chhathi Maiya will shower upon you.

Capricorn finds grounding and peace through balance. During Sandhya Arghya, soak sesame or wheat grains in water as an offering. At sunrise, visualize yourself taking small, steady steps toward your goals. This year, prioritize rest, simplicity, and mindfulness. When your work and inner peace align, the Sun will guide you toward lasting success.

For Aquarius, calmness brings clarity. Offer lotus or pomegranate flowers in water during Chhath Puja while holding your breath in reflection. During Usha Arghya, open your windows, breathe deeply, and let sunlight in. This year, learn to align your thoughts and actions. Honesty, self-awareness, and inner discipline will strengthen your solar energy.

Pisces can find spiritual clarity through devotion. Offer sandalwood or Tulsi water during Sandhya Arghya, and light a diya in the northeast corner of your room. At sunrise, stay silent while offering white flowers or milk to the Sun. This year, simplify your life and focus on peace of mind. Meditation and gratitude will enhance your intuition and help you reach your dreams.