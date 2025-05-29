Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Clarity will replace confusion for these 2 zodiac signs next week, says an astrologer

ByKanakanjali Roy
May 29, 2025 09:59 PM IST

An astrologer predicts that two zodiac signs will have a moment of clarity that clears up confusion about a situation. 

Next week brings much-needed answers and mental clarity for some. Astrologer Neeraj Dhankher says two zodiac signs, in particular, will have a moment of clarity that clears up confusion about a situation and brings emotional relief.

Clarity will replace confusion for these 2 zodiac signs next week(Freepik)
Clarity will replace confusion for these 2 zodiac signs next week(Freepik)

Aries

If you have been feeling unsure about your emotions lately, Aries, the coming week will act like a spotlight. Astrologer Neeraj Dhankher shares, “Confront the reality of your feelings. A new truth will appear next week, whatever you have been keeping, or whatever your partner has been hiding.” This moment of revelation may be intense, but it will also bring a deep sense of peace.

“Think of this state as clarity replacing confusion. Your soul will have a weightlessness, all because of this,” the astrologer adds. Instead of being driven by fear, trust what you feel. He says, “The stronger the feeling, the less there is to mask; therefore, believe in its longevity.” In short, facing your truth will guide you forward with more confidence than before.

Libra

For Libras, the spotlight will not be on the present but the past. You might suddenly realize something about a past relationship or a choice you once made that you had not fully understood before. This clarity will not be painful; rather, it will be freeing.

“Something about your past comes into full clarity this week and causes you to adjust your approach to love with quiet resolve,” the astrologer explains. A memory, a decision, or even an old emotional habit may suddenly make sense. And with this, your future begins to shift, too.

“This change brings not sadness but enlightenment,” he continues. Instead of repeating past patterns, you will start to love with more awareness and presence. “It is about loving consciously now, making your choices for now rather than being dulled into a pattern of what was.”

