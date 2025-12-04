The last full moon of the year always carries a special kind of magic. It feels like a pause button on life, asking us to reflect, release, and reset before stepping into a brand-new chapter. In 2025, this moment becomes even more powerful with the arrival of the Cold Moon on December 4. Cold Moon 2025: 5 zodiac signs that may shine during the year's last full moon (Freepik)

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, this full moon holds deep astrological meaning. With rare planetary alignments stirring emotions, healing old patterns, and opening intuitive doors, this Cold Moon is set to be one of the most transformative nights of the year, especially for a few lucky zodiac signs.

This year, the impact of the Cold Moon on December 4, is intensified with six planets in water signs, creating a strong emotional tide that helps wash away stagnation and awaken intuition. The rare mix of Jupiter retrograde in Cancer and Saturn moving direct in Pisces brings both karmic review and correction. At the same time, the Sun, Venus, and Mars coming together in Scorpio trigger deep inner transformation.

Adding to this powerful energy, the exalted Moon is joined by Uranus in Taurus. This creates a unique blend of emotional stability, sudden clarity, and beautiful breakthroughs, making it one of the most spiritually potent nights of the year.

Here are the five zodiac signs that may experience the best luck during this Cold Moon:

You may not have felt this confident, emotionally clear, or peaceful in a long time, but this Cold Moon shines directly on your strengths. When it comes to money, personal choices, or long-pending matters, you may see progress that pleasantly surprises you. You feel grounded, steady, and more in control of your life. With your heart and mind finally working together, luck begins to flow naturally toward you.

This Full Moon blesses your heart and soul in a special way. Relationships start to heal, and unexpected support may come from places you never imagined. After this night, things that once felt stuck may begin to move again. New doors open, and you gain a fresh sense of direction. You are ready to receive good news with trust and open arms.

This Cold Moon brings one of the most powerful phases for you. You feel stronger, more magnetic, and deeply confident. Hidden blessings come to light, helping you move forward in relationships, life goals, and self-expression. You feel calmer, braver, and fully tuned into your instincts. With this renewed self-belief, life starts bending in your favor.

Confusion fades, fears dissolve, and your inner vision becomes clearer than it has been in a long time. You understand what you truly want from life and relationships. Solutions come easily, and emotional healing happens naturally. This is a beautiful time for mental peace, emotional strength, and the return of hope.

During this Cold Moon, the universe quietly supports you in powerful ways. Your long-term goals become clearer, and your responsibilities feel lighter to manage. Your confidence grows steadily, and emotional barriers soften. Communication improves, both personally and professionally. This night helps you realign your direction so you can move forward with calm focus and strong determination.

Did not find your zodiac sign on this list? You can still align with the energy of this powerful night by chanting the Chandra Gayatri Mantra and offer Arghya to Chadrama (the Moon) to invite balance, peace, and blessings into your life during this special Cold Moon, according to the astrologer.