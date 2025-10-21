Comet SWAN and Comet Lemmon to be visible on October 21, 2025: What this means for each zodiac sign

On the night of October 21, 2025, skywatchers are in for a treat as Comet SWAN and Comet Lemmon become visible from Earth. It is not just an exciting moment for astronomy lovers; in astrology, comets are seen as powerful cosmic messengers. Their appearance often signals an energy shift, opening doors to healing, clarity, and transformation. Comet SWAN and Lemmon to be visible on October 21, 2025: Impact on zodiac signs(Freepik)

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, Comet Lemmon carries a theme of truth and sudden clarity, while Comet SWAN brings emotional cleansing and peace. Together, they create a rare moment of cosmic alignment, encouraging us to release old habits, seek inner balance, and move forward with more compassion and self-awareness. Here’s how each zodiac sign can expect to feel the impact of this celestial event.

ALSO READ: Jupiter in Cancer 2025: What this transit means for your zodiac sign

Your focus turns to relationships and partnerships. These comets highlight the need for honesty, cooperation, and forgiveness. If you have been feeling disconnected from someone close, now is the time to bridge the gap. Let your pride soften and lead with understanding, and you will make stronger progress by working together instead of pushing forward alone.

Your daily routines and work-life balance may be in question. You may realize that something in your schedule no longer serves you. Comet Lemmon brings clarity on what to change, while SWAN helps you adjust calmly and confidently. Focus on self-care, emotional health, and building a stable routine that respects your energy.

Your creativity and emotions are being stirred in the best way. This is a time for joyful self-expression; write, create, talk, and be authentic. If your relationships have felt uncertain, clarity is coming. Children or playful friends may help you reconnect with what truly brings you happiness.

Your home and family life are in the spotlight. These comets help you release emotional baggage and invite more harmony into your private life. Whether having a heartfelt talk, visiting family, or simply rearranging your space, you are being called to create a sense of peace and emotional safety at home.

It is all about communication and connection. This is the perfect time to express your thoughts with courage and kindness. Whether writing, teaching, or talking through a tough issue, your words carry extra power right now. Use them to heal misunderstandings and build stronger bonds.

You are being asked to rethink your values, especially around money, habits, and emotional security. Lemmon helps you see what is no longer worth holding on to, and SWAN brings patience to make thoughtful changes. Simplifying your life and focusing on what matters will bring a deep sense of fulfilment.

You are the star of this cosmic moment. With four planets and two comets in your sign, the universe asks you to get clear on who you are and what you want. Lemmon shows you the truth of your desires, while SWAN teaches you to move with grace. This is a time to build confidence, heal old wounds, and find balance between your inner and outer world.

This is a quiet, reflective time for you. You may feel memories or old emotions surfacing; let them come without judgment. Lemmon shines a light on hidden truths, and SWAN helps you release and forgive. Spend time alone, rest, meditate. You are quietly growing stronger, even if no one sees it yet.

The focus is on friendships and long-term goals. These comets encourage you to connect with people who inspire and support you. Lemmon brings clarity about your social circle, while SWAN helps heal trust issues. Think big, but also think together. Your future is brighter when shared with like-minded souls.

This moment encourages growth in your career and personal responsibilities. Lemmon asks you to review your path: is it still aligned with your deeper values? SWAN reminds you that success does not require control; it asks for cooperation and fairness. Lead with compassion, and your quiet efforts will be noticed.

Your worldview is expanding. Lemmon stirs curiosity and a thirst for truth, while SWAN helps you trust life’s process. Whether traveling, studying, or having meaningful conversations, you are gaining a broader perspective. Stay open, and do not rush for answers. Sometimes, understanding comes through experience, not logic.

ALSO READ: Astronomical Events 2025: Upcoming supermoon and meteor showers in the last quarter of the year

You are in a powerful space of emotional and spiritual renewal. Lemmon brings up deep feelings that may have been hidden, while SWAN helps you release and heal. Relationships, especially those tied to shared resources or emotions, become more transparent. You are shedding emotional weight and stepping into greater peace.