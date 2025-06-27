Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope for 27 June 2025: A bank loan may get approved today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 27, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Controversies may happen at the office, and ensure you maintain a good relationship with seniors.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks help you grow

Keep the love relationship cool and steamy. Ensure you meet the professional requirements without fail. Both money and health are at your side today.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Your love affair will be strong and productivity will be good. Handle wealth carefully. You are good in terms of health but put in additional care over your lifestyle.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may be emotional and this will reflect in reactions. Do not get into arguments even while having disagreements. You should also provide space to the partner and not impose your ideas which may hamper the relationship. It is crucial to stop the interference of a third person in the love affair. Some love affairs will require more communication and this is vital in long-distance affairs. You may also expect the support of parents today while some females will also get the marriage fixed.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Look for fabulous moments to perform well in office life. Those who are in senior roles will need to be innovative in the workplace. Some team meetings will need you to attend prepared. Have a plan B to beat the challenging time. Controversies may happen at the office, and ensure you maintain a good relationship with seniors. Some new tasks will demand extra working hours. Businessmen handling textiles, electronics, construction, manufacturing, and fashion accessories will be happy to see new options to expand the trade.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you will also be successful in settling all pending dues. A bank loan will be approved today. Some natives will buy a vehicle in the second part of the day, while a few people will also continue with the home renovation activities. You may also confidently try your luck in the stock market. Businessmen will also be successful in taking the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will disturb the routine life today. But seniors need to be careful about their lifestyle. You may start the day with exercise. There will be challenges associated with breathing and some females will also complain about skin allergies. Children will have digestion issues which will not be serious. Ensure you give up food rich in oil, fat, and grease.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

