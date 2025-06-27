Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi
Libra Horoscope for 27 June 2025: Minor financial issues may affect routine life in the first part of the day

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 27, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Keep office stress out of the house and spend more time with the family.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ego is not your playmate

Explore the best of life, especially in romance. Take up new challenges at the workplace that will lead to career growth. Handle financial affairs smartly today.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Maintain a strong relationship and ensure all professional challenges are met. Financial issues may come up today. However, health is normal.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The first part is crucial for the relationships that are new. It is important to give time and space for the lover, and you both may engage in activities that are exciting. Your lover may prefer you to be expressive. However, it is also good to consider the tastes of the lover to make the day romantic. Some love affairs require more open communication. Those who are in touch with an ex-lover must ensure that it doesn’t hurt their existing love affair.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

There can be minor productivity issues, but your professional life will be good. Clients will raise objections, which may impact morale. However, your past track record will come to the rescue. Those who have job interviews scheduled for the day can go ahead with them. You can be serious about relocating to a new city for a job. New opportunities will come up, and utilise them to the best of your ability. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues, but sooner or later, they will be sorted out. They are going to have work-related journeys as well.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may affect the routine life in the first part of the day. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You may buy electronic appliances. There will also be success in getting a bank loan today. The day is also good for buying jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. You will see a legal issue getting settled and this will also save expenditure.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Keep office stress out of the house and spend more time with the family. You should fill the menu with proteins and vitamins to stay healthy. Diabetic Libras need to avoid sugar completely. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. Some children will also have cuts while playing today. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
