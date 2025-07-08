Libra Horoscope Today for July 8, 2025: You may switch jobs for a better package

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, There will be masterstrokes today Despite mild troubles in the relationship, you both will spend time together. Take up new tasks at the workplace that will prove your diligence. Prosperity exists. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be mature in settling disputes in the personal relationship. New tasks will keep you busy today. No major issues will arise in health while financially you are strong.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Value your partner and avoid imposing your opinion. You may plan a vacation today where vital decisions related to the future can be made. There will be minor hiccups in the relationships that are new and you must also be both expressive and committed in the love affair. Single natives may confidently approach the crush to express their feelings. Married natives need to stay away from new relationships today as this can lead to marital discords.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

There will be professional heat on you and it is crucial to pull up the socks today. A client will demand rework on a specific project which may seriously impact the morale. You will also switch the job for a better package. If you are appearing for an examination, be confident and study hard. You will find success. Those who are into business will have new ideas today and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Stick to a robust financial plan as you may face a financial crunch in the second part of the day. You may renovate the house or buy a new one today while females will buy jewelry. You should avoid property discussions within the family. Beware of economic frauds as well today. Do not lend money to anyone as it may be difficult to get it back. Businessmen should also be careful about tax-related issues today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may have minor health issues today. Respiratory issues can disturb you throughout the day. Those who have chest or heart-related issues may develop complications. Females will have skin allergies while some seniors may also fall down today which will cause minor injuries. Some children may also develop bruises while playing. Diabetic natives must also be careful about their diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)