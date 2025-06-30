Taurus Horoscope for 30 June 2025: You may require spending on a celebration within the family

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing matches your calibre Resolve the relationship issues and devote more time to the lover. Take up new professional responsibilities. Handle wealth diligently, and health is normal. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love life intact. Troubleshoot the professional issues and go for safe financial investment options. Health is also positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There will be happiness in the relationship and you both must be ready to devote more time to each other. You should be expressive in terms of romance that will enhance the relationship. The relationship will have the support of the family including the elders. Shower affection and care to the lover and accept it back. Those who are in a new relationship need to spend more time together. Fortunate male natives will settle the problems with the ex-lover today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You need to be ready to don multiple hats today. Some professionals will find the tasks highly suffocating, but ensure you agree to take them up for career growth. It is crucial to keep ego out of the office and have more communication with co-workers and seniors. You should also be careful while giving ideas and suggestions at team sessions, as a senior may not like them. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits. You may have office-related travels today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side, and this will help you make crucial investment decisions. You may find success in the stock market, and can also go ahead with the idea of investing in more options. Some Taurus natives will become entrepreneurs today and will also resolve a financial issue with a friend or relative. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Do not bring office pressure to home and always give time for the family. Senior natives must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Some natives will have pain in their elbows and there can also be issues associated with the eyes, ears, or nose. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

