Dark secrets of various zodiac signs

Aries: Aries love attention. In personal or public spaces they love being the talk of the town. Social life is important for an Aries as it feeds their extrovert nature.

Taurus: Good food and good sleep it is. Taureans are homebodies that can literally be satisfied with anything. Having a routine is something they are addicted to.

Gemini: Being social is right up their ally. Be it in life or in media. Geminis love being updated with the trend and mastering them is a hobby of theirs. Thus, they can't get enough of social media.

Cancer: Information or gossip? It's one and the same. Cancerians love to know all about the people they know or don't. People and their lives interest them a lot it seems.

Leo: Money! Well, it's true for all but a little more for a Leo. They are motivated by the idea of success and know what's the way up to it. Can't blame them for being a bit materialistic, can we?

Virgo: Alone time. Virgos can socialise and even love to do so. But after a time, they need some space with themselves. They love their own company and need the time to recuperate and think.

Libra: If sleeping was a profession, Libra would be RICH. They are addicted to the catharsis sleep provided in situations tough to be handled while awake. They know resting solves it all fo them.

Scorpio: Cars. Yup, that's it. Scorpios love the thrill of the engines and the fumes of the speed. If not able to own many they would be well-endowed with knowledge about most of them.

Sagittarius: FOOD. Sagittarians love food and even more their favourite dishes. If in a fight with them make sure to bring them a bite of their favourite food and voila! were they even upset with you?

Capricorn: Dedication reaches it's materialistic peak in money. And Capricorns like it. The idea of richness and luxury invites them and thus, keeps them going.

Aquarius: Praise. That's interesting but understandable. Aquarians love the social work they do but recognition makes a person feel appreciated for their efforts and why not.

Pisces: Listening to songs that connect with their emotions is a form of catharsis for this sign. They feel like songs say everything they can not and use them to share their emotions with themselves.

