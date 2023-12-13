December 13-19, 2023: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that will get lucky this week

Snake This week, Snake, your luck is akin to a hidden treasure waiting to reveal itself. Fate seems to have something special planned for you, wrapped in mystery. It's like a surprise gift waiting to be unwrapped, and the anticipation might fill your heart with joyous tears when it finally unfolds. This unseen stroke of luck, though mysterious, holds a promise of something delightful in store. Embracing the colour green in your life this week could prove beneficial, not only for its luck-bringing qualities but also for fostering a sense of patience and groundedness as you await destiny's unveiling. Let us read why these 5 Chinese zodiac signs will be lucky according to the astrological predictions below.(Freepik)

Horse

If you're considering commitments or taking relationships to a new level, this week may be especially fortunate for you. It's an auspicious period for significant life steps like marriage or deepening connections. Engaging in meditation outdoors, particularly when the winds whisper, might open the door to intuitive insights and messages. However, it's essential to ensure comfort and warmth if the weather is cold or choose attire that uplifts and soothes in warmer climates.

Rabbit

This week holds the promise of potent luck for you, Rabbit. It's a time when your ability to manifest desires might feel particularly strong. Trusting your innate powers and dismissing doubts could allow you to bring your wishes to life literally. If you find it challenging, especially amid anxieties or overthinking, writing down your aspirations on paper and tying them to a white candle before lighting it may aid in grounding your desires. Additionally, heightened intuition could pave the way for astonishing experiences and a series of fortunate turns this week.

Goat

Luck seems to have a celestial touch for you this week, Goat. If you're someone in the limelight or whose path involves fame and recognition, expect a surge of luck taking everything to greater heights. However, it's essential to refrain from letting success overshadow your humility. Resisting the urge to dwell on negative emotions or people is crucial; focusing on the wrong aspects might taint this favourable streak.

Ox

Your luck this week carries an unconventional charm. It's a guiding force steering you toward realizing your significant aspirations through a path less travelled. Trusting this unique stroke of luck and embracing the intuitive nudges it offers may lead you to your dreams. However, there might be confusion among others about your plans and decisions, as they might not comprehend this alternate route. It's important not to feel obligated to bring others along on this journey; your intuition should be the primary guide as you navigate this fortunate path.