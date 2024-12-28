December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your luck will come through your family, bringing blessings and happiness to all of you. Spend quality time together and create lasting memories. As the Year of the Dragon comes to a close at the end of January, your luck will become more apparent, especially with the strong support of your loved ones by your side. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from December 30, 2024- January 5, 2025

Stay open to the signs around you, as they may be guiding your next steps. You could experience prophetic dreams that will direct you toward something important. Follow these clues and embrace the mysteries, but above all, trust your intuition on this journey!

This week, your luck is tied to the ending of the Year of the Dragon. Take full advantage of the positive energies before the Year of the Snake arrives on January 29, 2025. Anything you focus on this week has a strong chance of succeeding, so aim high and make the most of this powerful time!

If you take any risks this week, rest assured that the universe is on your side. Focusing this luck on a specific goal can bring you unexpected success. This is an ideal time to begin transforming your career path, as things may align in your favor. Just be sure to set aside some savings for the future.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2025: Predictions for the Year of the Wood Snake for each sign

This week marks the beginning of a positive shift in your fortune. As we step into the new year, you’ll notice your luck improving right away. The career recognition you’ve been waiting for is finally within reach, embrace the encouragement and enjoy the boost in your status!