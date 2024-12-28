Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
Dec 28, 2024 06:31 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025 has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This week, your luck will come through your family, bringing blessings and happiness to all of you. Spend quality time together and create lasting memories. As the Year of the Dragon comes to a close at the end of January, your luck will become more apparent, especially with the strong support of your loved ones by your side.

Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)
Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from December 30, 2024- January 5, 2025

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Stay open to the signs around you, as they may be guiding your next steps. You could experience prophetic dreams that will direct you toward something important. Follow these clues and embrace the mysteries, but above all, trust your intuition on this journey!

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

This week, your luck is tied to the ending of the Year of the Dragon. Take full advantage of the positive energies before the Year of the Snake arrives on January 29, 2025. Anything you focus on this week has a strong chance of succeeding, so aim high and make the most of this powerful time!

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

If you take any risks this week, rest assured that the universe is on your side. Focusing this luck on a specific goal can bring you unexpected success. This is an ideal time to begin transforming your career path, as things may align in your favor. Just be sure to set aside some savings for the future.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2025: Predictions for the Year of the Wood Snake for each sign

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

This week marks the beginning of a positive shift in your fortune. As we step into the new year, you’ll notice your luck improving right away. The career recognition you’ve been waiting for is finally within reach, embrace the encouragement and enjoy the boost in your status!

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On