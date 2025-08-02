Friendship Day 2025 Predictions: Find the most loyal friend in the zodiac wheel

Friendship is one of life's big blessings. There are those friends whom you can call at 3 AM, and those who are always up for a laugh or a road trip. But as for real loyalty, that is, someone who is there for you every step of the way, not all zodiac signs show it in the same way. Have you ever wondered which zodiac sign is the most loyal friend? Or maybe what kind of loyal friend are you? This Friendship Day on 3rd August 2025, let us rank the 12 zodiac signs according to their loyalty, from most to least. Astrologer Neeraj Dhankher shares how you and your besties land, and celebrate your cherished bond. Read about the most loyal zodiac signs ranked based on their loyalty on this Friendship Day 2025.

Also Read Horoscope Tomorrow, August 3, 2025: 5 zodiacs are likely to attract success

1. A Scorpio (October 23- November 21):

When it comes to loyalty, no sign can match the Scorpio. If you have got a Scorpio for a friend, you really are one of the lucky ones. These individuals never let their friends down. Fiercely protective and deeply committed, Scorpio friends will be there for you when your world is falling apart. In the eyes of Scorpios lies trust. Once scorched ears have touched upon the sanctuary of their trust, they would defend them till their last breath. Their 'sting', which often stays in the attention of the world, will emerge only if they have felt betrayal from the other side; otherwise, being really honest will land you a friend for life.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

In another way, Cancers are always the best mom-friends. They care about everybody. Cancer believes in letting loose so that everyone is happy and safe. They are loyal, for all they want is to create their little family of friends to care for. The Moon rules Cancer; thus, they are emotionally intuitive and always remember an act of kindness. They will support and listen to your complaints and defend you as though they were your older sibling. They are the ones who called you late at night, asking if you got home safe, remembered your birthdays, and baked you a cake when you were unhappy.

3. Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus is known among friends for being dependable. They could take a while to open up, but once you are in, you are there for life. Taurus will stick by you, give you practical support, and never waver, even if the whole world does. Venus rules Taurus, symbolising warmth and affection, unlike being fixed signs, with their loyalty being unshakeable. Taurus hates drama, so if they're in your life, they really like you.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Leos are generous and big-hearted. They possess an intense loyalty toward the loved ones whom they harbour in their heart. The spotlight energises Leos, but their protective nature shines when it comes to their way-proud-of-their-friends. To be unfaithful to a Leo hardly sounds imaginable, anyway, and they expect the same from his inner circle. Leos are ruled by the Sun, and they want to shine, but possibly only with their tribe shining with them. They will help support your dreams, fight for you on the streets, and never let anyone disrespect you.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Capricorn friends are not willing to say that they love anyone all the time, but they are loyal in their actions. They turn up when it counts, give you an honest opinion, remember important dates, and milestones. Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibility and commitment. If they call you a friend, they will stay in for the long haul. They will master keeping promises and being your rock through tough times.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Virgos stay practical, remembering all about your allergies, your coffee preferences, and how much you dislike being late. They show their loyalty by serving you in bringing solutions into your life, giving you advice, and helping you improve. The loyalty of a Virgo is conveyed in the most subtle fashion, and they are always contemplating ways in which to make your life easier. While sometimes critical, it will only be because they care deeply for you.

7. Libra (September 23 to October 22):

Libras cherish harmony and balance and are charming, peace-loving friends. They may have many acquaintances, but a Libra's loyalty shines towards those with whom he or she is emotionally involved. Libra will do whatever it takes to keep the gang together and happy. The loyalty is typically Jedi-like: they hate conflict but will jump in when the going gets tough. They make great mediators and stay around until things work out.

Pisces are dreamy, artistic, and highly empathetic. They will always be there to listen and support you, even if it's strange hours for them. They are extremely loyal, but their loyalty sometimes drifts away with their emotions, or worse, new friendships. Ruled by Neptune, Pisces really have immense hearts. Sometimes, they will overcommit for some time or disappear altogether for a while, but their love is always real.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21):

Sagittarius friends have all the craziest adventures, bring in good vibes and optimism, and sometimes their loyalty wavers just a bit. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, whose main interest is freedom and truth. They are loyal to the spirit of friendship but can seemingly disappear when an opportunity to bag the world beckons, to then walk back into your life as if nothing happened.

10. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius friends stand out because of their eccentricity, uniqueness, and intellectual stimulation. They believe in loyalty to causes and ideals, and if one converses in some depth with them, it becomes an everlasting friendship. On the other hand, they sometimes appear emotionally distant. Considered to be ruled by Uranus, Aquarius loves humanity but at times forgets that an individual needs emotional sustenance. Their loyalty shines brightest when you share the same passions.

11. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is brave, bold, and direct. They will fight for you if you’re wronged, but their attention can shift quickly to new adventures. Aries’ loyalty burns hot and fast, but sometimes it isn’t long-lasting. Ruled by Mars, Aries loves to act and support, but patience isn’t their strongest trait. Still, you’ll always know where you stand with them.

12. Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Geminis make fun, witty, and versatile friends. They have huge social circles, love to chat, and bring lots of fun to your life. While they can be loyal, their ever-changing nature means they may not always be around in a crisis. Ruled by Mercury, Gemini is all about variety. They can be loyal in their own way, but may spread themselves too thin.