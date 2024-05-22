Full Flower Moon 2024: Here's why these four zodiac signs will be most affected

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 9:53 a.m. EST, the Flower Moon in Sagittarius will create a powerful moment for reflection and release. This full moon aligns with key planets like Jupiter and Venus, bringing great luck and opportunities to reassess what truly matters in our lives. While this full moon is particularly fortunate for some zodiac signs, everyone can enjoy the whimsy and adventure of this emotionally curious lunar event. Want to know if you're among those most influenced by this full moon? Keep reading to discover which zodiac signs should prepare their crystals to manifest moon magic. May's Full Flower Moon Predictions for each zodiac sign.(Unsplash)

4 most affect zodiac signs in May's Full Flower Moon Day

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This full moon in Sagittarius is a game-changer for you, especially with several planets in your sign. This is your golden opportunity to manifest something big, particularly with the support of others. Jupiter in Taurus is wrapping up its year-long journey, and this full moon's alignment with Venus and Jupiter is the moment to solidify the dreams you've been nurturing. If you seek deeper meaning, this full moon invites you to let go of outdated desires and make space for new manifestations. To succeed, acknowledge past illusions and commit to seeing things more clearly moving forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This full moon in Sagittarius reveals important truths about your romantic life and relationships. The signs will be clear, and it's up to you not to ignore them, even if they're hard to hear. Full moon cycles are about emotional release, and this one offers a chance to adopt a new philosophy on love. Embrace a partnership where you and your partner grow and inspire change in each other, rather than being critical. This is your moment to realign with your true love or choose a path that suits your heart's desires better. If you're single, you might find new ways to express yourself and attract a partner who truly appreciates you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the full moon in Sagittarius, brings emotional insights into your social sphere and friendships. This lunar event will draw you closer to treasured friends and allow you to be vulnerable. You might reunite with people you haven't seen in ages or learn more about long-time friends. You'll appreciate that you can release old versions of yourself and still find alignment with your closest people. For some, this might be a time to gently let go of past connections that no longer serve you. Remember, friendship fallouts don't need to be dramatic—sometimes, it's just about acknowledging growth. Embrace the lessons learned and keep evolving.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The full moon in Sagittarius brings big emotional revelations about your soul journey and where you want to shine. With Saturn in play, you're ready to find meaning beyond your work. This full moon is your chance to explore new creative outlets and discover who you are outside of your obligations. Start by embracing the emotional truths about what you admire most in yourself and consider whether you're putting yourself in positions to shine. The full moon in Sagittarius will remind you to put your ideas into action and seek feedback. Don't be afraid to step into the spotlight.