Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Exercise caution with your finance!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Hello Gemini, things look good today. You have someone who thrives on their need to communicate your ideologies. You learn from your and others' mistakes. You are known to be curious about everything around you. Moreover, your one side is rooting for fun & another one is wishful to get some “me time” today. Giving your time to yourself can be rewarding. However, feel free to go out and have fun later today to refresh your mind and body.

Gemini Finance Today

You are not feeling lucky in terms of your finances. Today you are advised to start working on it. Try to generate multiple sources of income for situations like this. Look for opportunities around you, and check which can be most appropriate for you.

Gemini Family Today

Dear Gemini, do not go around testing the limits of your family members. Keep it safe and cool for the day to enjoy your time alone. Do not be nosy in any way, shape, or form. Let them be and do you.

Gemini Career Today

Things need to change at your workplace. Take the initiative of it. Share if you have a great idea popping in your head. Do not hold yourself back for anything or from anyone. Your participation with a problem-solving attitude will be appreciated today.

Gemini Health Today

You are conscious about your health. You are aware that you should be taking care of your body. Start your day with an exercise routine and spend the rest of it focusing on your mental health. Try journaling to track the reason behind stress

Gemini Love Life Today

You are in your ‘Me’ zone today. Your mates should be aware of it. Let everyone around you know that you are going to gift your time to yourself for the day. They can access you later, trust that they will understand and support you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026