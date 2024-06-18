 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, 18 June 2024 predicts minor hiccups | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, 18 June 2024 predicts minor hiccups

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for June 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both health and wealth will be positive today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your expertise is in maintaining relationships

Look for pleasant moments to excel in love and ensure you keep the management happy with better performance. Both health and wealth will be positive today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024: No monetary issue will come up and health will also be positive.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024: No monetary issue will come up and health will also be positive.

Your love life will be good today. Spare time for the lover and avoid unpleasant conversations that can get steamy. Excel in a career with a fabulous performance. No monetary issue will come up and health will also be positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Fall in love today and ensure you spend more time with your partner. While you may look for more moments to celebrate the romance, minor hiccups may be there that are avoidable. Keep egos out of the relationship. Stay away from extramarital affairs today as your spouse will catch you red-handed and you’ll be putting your marital life at risk. Females who are married may have issues with the husband’s family members. You may discuss with the spouse to troubleshoot the problem.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office early as new tasks and responsibilities wait for you. The management trusts your instincts and this will also render more opportunities to grow in your career. Ensure you keep the team in good spirits. Your communication skill works out in impressing the client. Healthcare, hospitality, IT, architecture, and animation professionals will come across opportunities to move abroad. Some new joiners will struggle to accustom within the team. Businessmen will also consider expanding the trade to new territories and can confidently launch new ideas.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in and you are good to make smart investment decisions today. The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Some natives will renovate the house. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. Some Gemini natives can expect a change in bank balance as a hike in salary happens. You may also need to spend today on a celebration or event within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health-related issues with care. Seniors may complain about pain in joints and breath-related problems. Ensure you maintain a distance from people with negative attitudes. Have a balanced office and personal life. Throat infection, coughing, sneezing, and headache may be major disturbances of the day.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, 18 June 2024 predicts minor hiccups
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
