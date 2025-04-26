Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2025, predicts new ventures soon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, continue showering love around Today, wait for surprises in the love affair and consider positive changes in the professional life. Be careful while making financial investment decisions. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2025: Today, wait for surprises in the love affair and consider positive changes in the professional life.

Confirm you stay happy with the lover and the relationship is intact. Overcome every challenge at the workplace with confidence. You will see wealth today and health is also at your side.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. It is also good to have a romantic vacation where you may take a call on marriage. Single Gemini females may expect a proposal at the workplace or while traveling. Your lover may be romantic and it is your responsibility to meet the expectations. You may lose your temper in the relationship which can lead to ruckus. Be cool even in troubled times and also maintain a positive attitude in the love affair.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Work out to be successful in your career. There will be minor productivity issues and you should be careful to not upset the seniors through your words during team sessions. Those who are looking for a job change can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Interview calls will come before the day ends. IT, healthcare, aviation, finance, banking, legal, and mechanic professionals will have a tight schedule. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true. Businessmen can launch new ventures with confidence.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources but you need to give priority to saving. Avoid large-scale expenditure and do not invest in new businesses. You may win a legal battle over property but the returns from previous investments including stock, trade, and speculative business will not be good. You may also require meeting the expenditures for the treatment of a senior at home.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor illnesses including migraine, viral fever, and sore throat, you will be good. Ensure you do not miss the medications. There will be pain in joints and it is good to avoid lifting heavy objects. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

