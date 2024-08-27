Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024 predicts good news in the family

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be a patient listener today Feel the love in the relationship by spending more time together. Be professional at the workplace to obtain good results. Both finance & health are positive. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024: Both finance & health are positive.

Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Overcome the professional hiccups on a positive note. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Minor problems may bring troubles in your love life. It is crucial you handle them smartly before the end of the day. Be careful to resolve disagreements with a mature attitude. Some lovers will have the backing of parents while females need to be careful to be accommodative in the relationship. Some office romances will become disastrous today. Married females may conceive, and this should also prevent unnecessary interference from relatives in the married life.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Do not let office politics impact productivity. Some females will see a change in location or responsibility today. Consider spending more hours at the station today. Today, you may also expect challenges from a coworker in both ethical and unethical terms. Some businessmen will find today the best to launch a new venture. Traders will resolve all issues with authorities. Those who plan to get admission as foreign students will overcome a major hurdle today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is intact and no major crisis is visible today. However, avoid financial transactions with strangers while on travel. Some females will inherit a property while you may also have issues in clearing the pending dues. Avoid monetary disputes with siblings or friends. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, cosmetics, leather, and computer accessories will receive good returns today. Some females will also spend an amount for a celebration with friends.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You may walk in the park for about 20 minutes in the morning or evening. Seniors may have throat-related issues while some may complain about pain at joints and chest. Vision-related issues will also be common among seniors. It is also advised to not take part in underwater activities today. Drink plenty of water and also ensure you eat more fruits and vegetables.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)