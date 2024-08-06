 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 6, 2024 predicts a better future | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 6, 2024 predicts a better future

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 06, 2024 01:08 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for August 6, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be diplomatic in love life and realistic at the office.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your integrity speaks for you

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 6, 2024. Have a planned financial life for a better future. Your health is also good today.
Have a planned financial life for a better future. Your health is also good today.

Be diplomatic in love life and realistic at the office. Confirm smart investments for a better financial position. Be careful about the health requirements.

Take up new roles at work to prove the professional mettle. Pay attention to the issues in the relationship and keep the lover in a good mood. Have a planned financial life for a better future. Your health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be careful about the statements in the relationship as a comment may be misunderstood by the lover which will also lead to tremors. Ensure you take the lover in confidence while making crucial decisions in life. Some Gemini females will receive the support of parents in the love life and marriage is also on the cards. Some females will plan a vacation this weekend with their lover to make a call on the future. Do not let the lover get despaired with your attitude.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Take up new tasks at work which will also pave the way for career growth. Consider being cordial with team members and this will help in group projects. Your attitude will impress the clients, especially foreign ones. Some authors will have the work published today. Ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Businessmen will be successful in signing new partnership deals which will work out in the near future.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You will see fortune flowing from different sources today. There will be no shortage of wealth and this ensures you even repay a pending loan. Consider helping a needy relative or friend. You may also consider donating money to charity. Businessmen will repay all pending dues and will also find success in raising funds through promoters. Traders need to handle financial affairs with more care.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Those who have chest or heart-related issues will develop complications. Some females will develop gynecology-related issues that will demand medical attention. Children will develop bruises while playing. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym or yoga class.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

New Delhi
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
