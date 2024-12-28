Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 advices avoiding office romance

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not give up today Look for effective solutions to settle disputes in the relationship. Avoid controversies at the office an be careful about the expenditure. Health is also good. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Overcome the challenges at work and ensure you are good in financial matters.

Explore the different aspects of love today. Handle professional challenges to give the best output. Both health and wealth are also at your side today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

There can be ruckus in the love affair and it is crucial you handle it diplomatically. Your partner may be stubborn today, which can also lead to tremors. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married females may also get conceived today. Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life. Married females may conceive and can also have issues with the family members of the spouse.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible while making official decisions. Your attitude is crucial at the office. Some professionals will fall into a trap created by a coworker that leads to turbulence in their official life. Be careful while taking up new tasks as these will demand your utmost commitment. Speak at meetings only when asked. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases and be careful about this. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Despite the wealth coming in, you are required to be careful about spending. Avoid major investments in the stock market and instead go for mutual funds which are comparatively safer. Though huge margins may be absent, entrepreneurs will be prosperous. You may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend. Some females will require spending for a party or celebration.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will disturb the day. However, it is good to keep a watch on the diet. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Seniors should not miss the medical kit while traveling. You will see changes in ailments and some natives will also be discharged from the hospital. However, females may have gynecological issues today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)