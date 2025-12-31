Gemini Horoscope Today for December 31, 2025: A winning academic phase marks the year’s end

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your attitude is crucial today Do not compromise at work, and ensure you also keep the lover in a good mood. Financial life is good for smart investment. No major health issues will come up. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life today. Keep a distance from official conspiracies and handle wealth diligently. Your health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Have a great time by spending time together. While you share the emotions, keep egos out of life. Stick to one love today, and all extramarital issues can cause serious damage to the relationship. Single natives will be successful in finding new love. The second part of the day is also good to propose to the crush. Treat your partner with respect, and you will receive the same respect. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You will be successful in your career. Observing your capabilities, the management will assign new tasks and ensure you accomplish them diligently. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will handle high-end or popular cases that attract media attention. Ensure you are cordial at the office and also present the ideas at meetings without hesitation. Businessmen may consider the second part of the day to sign new partnerships. Students can expect success in examinations.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth issues may be there. You must be more disciplined in terms of wealth. Today is a good day to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Entrepreneurs will find new sources of funding today.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will give you a bad day. You may recover from old medical issues. However, those who have asthma or digestive issues may also require medical attention. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train, and females should avoid adventurous sports. You may also require medical help for oral health issues. Some natives will have viral fever today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)